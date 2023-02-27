Who's Hiring?
High winds causing travel concerns in the area

Oldham County fire is 5000 acres, 5% contained
Oldham County fire
Oldham County fire(Texas A&M Forest Services)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - High winds in the area are causing multiple traffic concerns in the Texas Panhandle.

Oldham County:

According to the Texas A&M Forest Services, the Oldham County fire is now 5,000 and 5% contained.

The fire is North of Adrian pushing Northeast. Winds continue to be biggest problem making it highly resistant to control as it is getting into topography.

Texas A&M Forest Services says no structures are threatened at this time.

Adrian VFD, Potter County Fire and Rescue, Boys Ranch VFD, TEXAS A&M Forest Service and Oldham County Maintainers are all on scene.

Caption

ADRIAN:

Crews are working on a crash on I-40 .

Officials say to expect delays.

TxDOT says eastbound traffic is being detoured at Exit 18 to frontage road.

Caption

DEAF SMITH COUNTY:

Deaf Smith County officials warning travelers of Highway 385 due to low visibility.

Officials recommend to remain at home until the wind subsides.

Randall County:

Randall County officials say the area of Rockwell Road and Countryside is now open.

Sherman County:

Sherman County officials says Highway 54 is now open W. of Stratford at the Dallam and Sherman County line.

Cimarron County:

Cimarron County officials have closed Highway 287 until further notice.

High winds have reduced visibility and have made traveling unsafe.

Officials ask to please wait until the weather has stabilized.

