Randall County crews working fire on Sundown Trail

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire Monday morning on Sundown Trail.

Not much is known at this time, but smoke is coming from what appears to be a mobile home.

Randall County Fire Department, Canyon Fire Department, and Lake Tanglewood Fire Department are working the fire. NewsChannel 10 crews said the fire was visible from the highway.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more details when information is made available.

Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire Monday morning on Sundown Trail.
