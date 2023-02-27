Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘Do not engage’: Police warn beachgoers of ‘creepy’ man in Cookie Monster costume

A man dressed in a Cookie Monster costume is leaving people feeling creeped out and uncomfortable. (Source: KSBW, Michael Nelson, CNN)
By Brisa Colon, KSBW
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KSBW) - Visitors on the Santa Cruz Wharf in California say they are feeling creeped out and uncomfortable after encountering a man dressed in a Cookie Monster costume.

Police are warning others to stay away from the man, who they say has been bothering visitors and yelling at them.

“Yeah, he’s a weirdo, for sure. He puts the ‘w’ in weirdo,” one beachgoer said. “I actually got him to take a picture with my dog. Yeah, he kind of creeped my dog out, too.”

Police said while they’ve received several complaints about the man, at this point, he has not committed any crimes in the city.

The man has faced criminal charges in other parts of the country, police said, although they did not provide any additional details.

Copyright 2023 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oldham County fire
Oldham County fire 90% contained, remains at 5,000 acres
The windy weather has resulted customers without power across the Texas Panhandle.
Power outages impact Tx Panhandle customers due to Sunday’s high winds
The RM 2381 near RM 1061 road has reopened after a fire.
RM 2381 open, fire 80 percent contained
Two people were killed and two others were injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40...
2 killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 west of Vega
Amarillo Police Department has reported a house fire in the block of NW 19.
AFD reports house fire in block of NW. 19

Latest News

FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses distributor over racist remarks
The survey is to help state and local emergency management officials across the state of Texas...
Texas Division Emergency Management provides online portal for storm damage assesment
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow
The Amarillo Public Health Department is providing free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots...
Amarillo Public Health Department providing free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots
Oldham County fire
Oldham County fire 90% contained, remains at 5,000 acres