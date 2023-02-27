Curry County giving away 250 helmets during Brain Injury Awareness Month
Curry County, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Health Council will be giving out 250 helmets to school-aged youth during Brain Injury Awareness Month.
The county received 250 bicycle helmets from the New Mexico Governor’s Commission on Disability to reduce the risk of brain injury while riding a bicycle.
The bicycle helmets include sizes small, medium, large, and extra large.
The helmets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, starting in March and continuing until all bicycle helmets are distributed.
They will be available for pick up at the Curry County Administration Complex, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Your child must be present to receive a properly fitted bicycle helmet.
For more information call (575) 763-6016
