Curry County giving away 250 helmets during Brain Injury Awareness Month

Curry County, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Health Council will be giving out 250 helmets to school-aged youth during Brain Injury Awareness Month.

The county received 250 bicycle helmets from the New Mexico Governor’s Commission on Disability to reduce the risk of brain injury while riding a bicycle.

The bicycle helmets include sizes small, medium, large, and extra large.

The helmets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, starting in March and continuing until all bicycle helmets are distributed.

They will be available for pick up at the Curry County Administration Complex, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Your child must be present to receive a properly fitted bicycle helmet.

For more information call (575) 763-6016

