Childress cancels classes due to 12″ line leak, water boil notice in effect

CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Childress cancels school for tomorrow Feb. 27, and asks residents to boil their water prior to consumption, due to a water main break.

The City water boil notice had been issued around 3 p.m. earlier this afternoon.

The water boil notice will be in effect until further notice.

Out of caution, Childress ISD announced that classes will be canceled for Monday.

The city will notify resident when the boil water ends.

