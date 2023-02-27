Buffs basketball captures LSC regular season title, now looking forward to conference tournament

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M men’s basketball team captured the Lone Star Conference regular season championship title with a 84-77 win over Lubbock Christian this past Saturday.

Before sealing the deal with the win, the Buffs were right there with Angelo State, both teams having 19 conference wins. Head Coach Tom Brown said that his team did not want to share the title, and wanted to take care of business against the Chaps.

Ahead of the LSC tournament starting this Thursday, Coach Brown is still aware of how hard it is going to be for his team.

“It’s big to win the Lone Star Conference, especially when there is 16 teams, to get 20 wins is really, really tough. There’s so many good teams at that conference tournament, and we open up with Eastern New Mexico. They are very, very good. We recently played them, and they have lost a couple of games here lately, so they are going to go over, they’ve got nothing to lose. They’ll be loose. They’re big, they’re strong, and if they get going, they can really be tough,” Coach Brown said.

The Lone Star Conference tournament will be held in Frisco at the Comerica Center. The quarterfinal game against Eastern New Mexico will be Thursday, Mar.2 at 6 p.m.

This is WT’s 10th regular season conference title, and they will be headed to Frisco as the 4-time defending tournament champion.

