Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

American Girl’s new ‘90s-themed dolls are making millennials feel old

A new pair of American Girl dolls is coming.
A new pair of American Girl dolls is coming.(Mattel)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – There’s a new set of American Girl dolls coming, and it’s making millennials feel old.

On Thursday, Mattel announced the arrival of a set of twins to its historical collection. Isabel and Nicki Hoffman are from the 1990s.

The historical collection features a number of girls with names and backgrounds written to fit the time period the girl lives in. Popularized with girl dolls from the early 1900s and 1800s, the collection has since expanded forward and backward in time, ranging from the 1700s to now the 1990s.

With the inclusion of fraternal twins Isabel and Nicki, the historical collection now runs up to 1999. In a release, Mattel said the girls live in Seattle and their stories are written to highlight the tech boom and embrace of the internet in the late ‘90s, as well as the music, fashion and TV entertainment of the era.

Despite being twins, the personalities of the girls are described as being polar opposites, with one taking to the glamorous pop culture of the time period and the other embodying more of the grunge style that originated from Seattle at that time.

Isabel and Nicki come with their own set of accessories complimenting their personalities and...
PS23019 - Photographer Jeremy Lloyd, Judy Haft(Mattel)

Each of the girls is designed to reflect her personality and interests, with the pop-oriented Isabel dressed in a purple sweater with attached pinstripe suit, multicolored plaid skirt, and pink platform shoes and similarly flavored accessories including a beret and beaded flower necklace.

The alternative Nicki is decked out in a navy T-shirt dress, purple plaid flannel shirt, and platform sneakers. She comes with a few complimentary accessories which includes sunglasses and a messenger bag.

Each twin also comes with her own bedroom set with nods to vintage American Girl Doll accessories.

To top things off, the twins come with several other era specific items, including what may be the most ‘90s-themed item of all: an era-authentic Pizza Hut Set complete with a personal pan pizza.

Fans of American Girl can learn more at the American Girl website. You can also catch a sneak peek at an upcoming series of videos about Nicki and Isabel’s late ‘90s adventures soon to premiere on YouTube.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High winds in the area are causing multiple traffic concerns in the Texas Panhandle.
High winds causing travel concerns in the area
The RM 2381 near RM 1061 road has reopened after a fire.
RM 2381 open, fire 80 percent contained
The windy weather has resulted customers without power across the Texas Panhandle.
Xcel: Over 3,000 customers without power due to weather
A Lubbock couple turned six grain silos into the area's newest boutique Airbnb.
‘Hub City Silos:’ Lubbock couple turns grain silos into boutique Airbnb
An Amarillo federal grand jury indicted four men Thursday for running a drug dealing operation...
Amarillo grand jury indicts 4 men accused of running drug dealing operation

Latest News

House Fire NW 19
House Fire NW 19
House Fire NW. 19
House Fire NW 19
FILE - Walter Mirisch, right, and Charlton Heston celebrate at the 34th annual Golden Globe...
Walter Mirisch, Oscar-winning producer, dead at 101
House Fire NW. 19
House Fire NW. 19
In this photo provided by Big Bear Mountain Resort, snow is removed at the resort in Big Bear,...
Michigan power line work continues, California gets breather