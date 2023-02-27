Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Public Health Department providing free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots

The Amarillo Public Health Department is providing free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots this week. (source: kfda)(kfda)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department is providing free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots this week.

Free vaccines and boosters are available Monday through Thursday with no appointment required at the Amarillo Public Health Department.

Upcoming mobile vaccine clinics are:

  • Monday, February 27, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Northwest Amarillo Public Library.
  • Tuesday, February 28, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the North Amarillo Public Library.
  • Tuesday, February 28, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Panhandle Community Services Hygiene Closet.

To view the Amarillo Public Health weekly COVID-19 report, click here.

