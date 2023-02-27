Amarillo Public Health Department providing free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department is providing free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots this week.

Free vaccines and boosters are available Monday through Thursday with no appointment required at the Amarillo Public Health Department.

Upcoming mobile vaccine clinics are:

Monday, February 27, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Northwest Amarillo Public Library.

Tuesday, February 28, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the North Amarillo Public Library.

Tuesday, February 28, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Panhandle Community Services Hygiene Closet.

To view the Amarillo Public Health weekly COVID-19 report, click here.

