Amarillo Public Health Department providing free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department is providing free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots this week.
Free vaccines and boosters are available Monday through Thursday with no appointment required at the Amarillo Public Health Department.
Upcoming mobile vaccine clinics are:
- Monday, February 27, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Northwest Amarillo Public Library.
- Tuesday, February 28, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the North Amarillo Public Library.
- Tuesday, February 28, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Panhandle Community Services Hygiene Closet.
To view the Amarillo Public Health weekly COVID-19 report, click here.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.