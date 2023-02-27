Amarillo EDC hosting annual State of Economy Breakfast

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation is hosing their annual State of the Economy Breakfast.

The event will provide an update on Amarillo’s economic viewpoint and will cover macro-economic issues and how they could impact the community.

Discussions will also be held about workforce attraction and retention.

The event is Thursday March 2, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room.

Breakfast is free and open to the public.

Those interested in attending the event can learn more and reserve their spot here.

