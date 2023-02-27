Who's Hiring?
AEDC approves incentives for vegetable building in Amarillo

A city board voted today to give almost $4 million worth of land and up to almost the same amount of money to a Delaware company depending on its performance. (source: Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)(Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)
By Kevin Welch and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A city board voted today to give almost $4 million worth of land and up to almost the same amount of money to a Delaware company depending on its performance.

SW003 wants to build a growing site and distribution center on 400 acres near the prisons on Amarillo’s east side.

Amarillo Economic Development President and CEO Kevin Carter said the company wants to grow tomatoes and iceberg and buttercrunch lettuces in water to sell wholesale.

It would spend an initial $100 million on construction and hire 100 workers, building to 750 employees over seven years.

The city council must now approve the deal on March 14.

