AECC experiencing phone issues today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Emergency Communications Center is experiencing phone issues today.

Amarillo Police Department said phone calls might be dropped and that officials are working on the problem.

If anyone has an emergency, call 911 or text 911.

AECC began having phone issues yesterday due to the wind and weather.

They said that if you get disconnected, they will call you back.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.