Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

AECC experiencing phone issues today

The Amarillo Emergency Communications Center is experiencing phone issues today.
The Amarillo Emergency Communications Center is experiencing phone issues today.(Action News 5)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Emergency Communications Center is experiencing phone issues today.

Amarillo Police Department said phone calls might be dropped and that officials are working on the problem.

If anyone has an emergency, call 911 or text 911.

AECC began having phone issues yesterday due to the wind and weather.

They said that if you get disconnected, they will call you back.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oldham County fire
Oldham County fire 80% contained, remains at 5,000 acres
The windy weather has resulted customers without power across the Texas Panhandle.
Power outages impact Tx Panhandle customers due to Sunday’s high winds
The RM 2381 near RM 1061 road has reopened after a fire.
RM 2381 open, fire 80 percent contained
Two people were killed and two others were injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40...
2 killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 west of Vega
Amarillo Police Department has reported a house fire in the block of NW 19.
AFD reports house fire in block of NW. 19

Latest News

Two people were killed and two others were injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40...
2 killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 west of Vega
Darren Ray Gunnels
Clarendon man sentenced to 20 years for leading police on high speed chase
The windy weather has resulted customers without power across the Texas Panhandle.
Power outages impact Tx Panhandle customers due to Sunday’s high winds
Traffic will be shut down at Southwest 26th Avenue and Georgia Street for signal repair.
Traffic shut down at SW 26th Ave and Georgia Street for signal repair