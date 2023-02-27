3-vehicle crash closes part of I-40 west of Vega
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
VEGA, Texas (KFDA) - A three-vehicle crash has closed part of Interstate 40 west of Vega, officials said.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said the wreck involves two truck tractor semi-trailers and a pickup truck.
The crash is on I-40 west of Vega near mile marker 29.
Eastbound and westbound traffic is being diverted onto the service road, Barkley said.
This is a developing story. We will update you when more details are made available.
