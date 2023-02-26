Who's Hiring?
Xcel: Over 3,000 customers without power due to weather

The windy weather has resulted customers without power across the Texas Panhandle.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The windy weather has resulted customers without power across the Texas Panhandle.

Xcel Energy says a total of 3,000 customers, primarily in the Texas Panhandle, have been impacted by the power outages.

As of 4:40 p.m., the Xcel Outage Map says more than 3,000 customers in the Amarillo area are without power.

To report a power outage, call 1-800-895-1999.

