Xcel: Over 3,000 customers without power due to weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The windy weather has resulted customers without power across the Texas Panhandle.

Xcel Energy says a total of 3,000 customers, primarily in the Texas Panhandle, have been impacted by the power outages.

As of 4:40 p.m., the Xcel Outage Map says more than 3,000 customers in the Amarillo area are without power.

To report a power outage, call 1-800-895-1999.

