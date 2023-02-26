Who's Hiring?
Swiftettes and Lady Hounds set for state semifinals

Lady Hounds Head Coach, Trent Lunkford
Lady Hounds Head Coach, Trent Lunkford(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL girls high school basketball state tournament starts this Thursday with the semifinal rounds and concludes on Saturday with the finals. The state tournament will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

We have two area teams who are set for the semifinals this Thursday and Friday.

The #7 Nazareth Swiftettes will face off against #2 the Neches Lady Tigers on Thursday, Mar. 2 at 10:00 a.m. for the 1A semifinal round. The winner will play the winner of Huckabay and Metrzon Irion County on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. for the state championship.

The defending 2A state champions, the #9 Gruver Lady Greyhounds will take on the Hearne Lady Eagles Friday, Mar. 3 at 10:00 a.m. The winner of this match up with face off against the winner of Lipan and Martin’s Hill on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. for the championship game.

Click here for the full schedule of the UIL girls high school basketball state tournament

