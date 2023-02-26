Who's Hiring?
Kyra Lair throws perfect game in Lady Buffs win over UT Permian Basin

Kyra Lair throws perfect game
Kyra Lair throws perfect game(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CANYON Texas (KFDA) - Starting the season 15-0 is awesome, but what is even more impressive is senior and Canyon High School alumni Kyra Lair threw a perfect game in the Lady Buff’s 5-0 win over the Falcons on Sunday morning.

The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs softball team welcome UT Permian Basin to Schaeffer Park this weekend. After the series sweep, WT now advances to 15-0 on the season, and 6-0 in LSC play.

For WT, this is the fourth perfect game in program history, but Lair threw for a program record of 18 strikeouts.

For Lair, this is her first solo perfect game, and third no hitter as a Lady Buff.

WT will travel to #2 UT Tyler this upcoming weekend to continue Lone Star Conference play.

Full Story on Liar's Historic Performance

