Kyra Lair throws perfect game in Lady Buffs win over UT Permian Basin
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CANYON Texas (KFDA) - Starting the season 15-0 is awesome, but what is even more impressive is senior and Canyon High School alumni Kyra Lair threw a perfect game in the Lady Buff’s 5-0 win over the Falcons on Sunday morning.
The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs softball team welcome UT Permian Basin to Schaeffer Park this weekend. After the series sweep, WT now advances to 15-0 on the season, and 6-0 in LSC play.
For WT, this is the fourth perfect game in program history, but Lair threw for a program record of 18 strikeouts.
For Lair, this is her first solo perfect game, and third no hitter as a Lady Buff.
WT will travel to #2 UT Tyler this upcoming weekend to continue Lone Star Conference play.
