High winds causing travel concerns in the area

Oldham County fire is 500 acres, 0% contained
High winds in the area are causing multiple traffic concerns in the Texas Panhandle.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - High winds in the area are causing multiple traffic concerns in the Texas Panhandle.

DEAF SMITH COUNTY:

Deaf Smith County officials warning travelers of Highway 385 due to low visibility.

Officials recommend to remain at home until the wind subsides.

Oldham County:

According to the Texas A&M Forest Services Incident weather, the fire is 500 acres and 0% contained.

Randall County:

Randall County officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of Rockwell Road and Countryside due to a powerline broken near the road.

Sherman County:

Sherman County officials are working on a multi-vehicle crash in Stratford.

According to officials, the accident on Highway 54 W. of Stratford at the Dallam and Sherman County line, was only a one vehicle accident.

Highway 54 W. Stratford is closed until further notice.

Law enforcement is still on the scene and will continue to provide updates.

Cimarron County:

Cimarron County officials have closed Highway 287 until further notice.

High winds have reduced visibility and have made traveling unsafe.

Officials ask to please wait until the weather has stabilized.

