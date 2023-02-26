High winds causing travel concerns in the area

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - High winds in the area are causing multiple traffic concerns in the Texas Panhandle.

DEAF SMITH COUNTY:

Deaf Smith County officials warning travelers of Highway 385 due to low visibility.

Officials recommend to remain at home until the wind subsides.

Oldham County:

According to the Texas A&M Forest Services Incident weather, the fire is 500 acres and 0% contained.

Randall County:

Randall County officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of Rockwell Road and Countryside due to a powerline broken near the road.

Sherman County:

Sherman County officials are working on a multi-vehicle crash in Stratford.

According to officials, the accident on Highway 54 W. of Stratford at the Dallam and Sherman County line, was only a one vehicle accident.

Highway 54 W. Stratford is closed until further notice.

Law enforcement is still on the scene and will continue to provide updates.

Cimarron County:

Cimarron County officials have closed Highway 287 until further notice.

High winds have reduced visibility and have made traveling unsafe.

Officials ask to please wait until the weather has stabilized.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.