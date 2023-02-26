Who's Hiring?
Fire officials responding to fire on RM 2381, 80 percent contained

Potter County Fire Department is responding to a fire on RM 2381 near RM 1061.
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Fire Department is responding to a fire on RM 2381 near RM 1061.

Officials say RM 2381 is closed to traffic, while crews continue to work in the area, they say it should open by 4 p.m.

The fire is currently 80 percent contained and is estimated to be 40 acres.

They say forward progress has stopped and crews are mopping up hot spots.

You are asked to avoid the area if possible and remember to be cautious with activities that could spark a fire.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

