Boys high school basketball regional quarterfinal schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL boys high school basketball playoffs continue on Monday and Tuesday.

1A

Nazareth vs. Texline- Monday, Feb. 27th @6:00p at Vega High School

Silverton vs. Happy- Tuesday, Feb. 28th @7:30p at Canyon High School

2A

Farwell vs. Floydada- Tuesday, Feb. 28th @6:30p at Dimmit High School

Gruver vs. New Deal- Tuesday, Feb. 28th @6:00p at Canyon High School

3A

Childress vs. Brownfield - Tuesday, Feb. 28th @7:00p at Floydada High School

Dimmitt vs. Shallowater- Tuesday, Feb. 28th @7:30p at Frenship High School

4A

Canyon vs. Seminole- Tuesday, Feb. 28th @6:30p at Lubbock Christian University

Randall vs. El Paso Riverside- Tuesday, Feb. 28th @3:00p at Andrews High School

5A

Amarillo vs. Lubbock Monterey- Tuesday, Feb. 28th @8:00p at Lubbock Christian University

