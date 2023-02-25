Who's Hiring?
Wind and Storms Rattle the Area Tomorrow

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tonight will likely be a calm night with temps dipping into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s with mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be a very busy day with both strong winds and storms developing. The first half of our Sunday won’t be too bad, but winds look to really pick up later in the afternoon, where we could see sustained winds anywhere from 30-45 mph, meaning max gusts could approach 70 mph at times. As for the storms, they look to mainly be confined to the eastern part of the area, but a severe threat will be present with these storms.

