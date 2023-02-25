Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Unsettled Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A quiet day on Saturday, followed by a windy day with some thunderstorms on Sunday. The next storm system will move toward the Panhandle on Saturday. By Sunday afternoon the south-southwest wind will increase and by afternoon some gusts to 60 mph are possible. A cold front will move west to east across the region in the afternoon and evening with the potential to kick off some thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. The system will move past the region as the workweek starts and temperatures will be warm, until another cold front drops them again at the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Student accepted into Harvard
GOOD NEWS: High school senior accepted into Harvard
The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle help Amarillo Police Officer
The 100 Club helps Amarillo officer who was hit by car
A Lubbock couple turned six grain silos into the area's newest boutique Airbnb.
‘Hub City Silos:’ Lubbock couple turns grain silos into boutique Airbnb
The City of Amarillo will soon have additional staff for code enforcement, hoping to improve...
New Amarillo department to ensure city is held to a high standard
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack

Latest News

Unsettled Weekend
Weekend Snapshot with Shelden 2/24
Weekend Snapshot with Shelden 2/24
Shelden Web Graphic
Warmth, wind, and everything in between
Early Friday Outlook with Tanner
Early Friday Outlook with Tanner