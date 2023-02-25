Unsettled Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A quiet day on Saturday, followed by a windy day with some thunderstorms on Sunday. The next storm system will move toward the Panhandle on Saturday. By Sunday afternoon the south-southwest wind will increase and by afternoon some gusts to 60 mph are possible. A cold front will move west to east across the region in the afternoon and evening with the potential to kick off some thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. The system will move past the region as the workweek starts and temperatures will be warm, until another cold front drops them again at the end of the week.

