Girls high school basketball regional finals match ups

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL girls high school basketball regional finals will be held Saturday, Feb. 25th at various locations.

2:00p- 2A Regional Finals at South Plains College:

Panhandle Pantherettes vs. Gruver Lady Greyhounds

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Panhandle 7 14 Gruver 16 24

3:30p- 1A Regional Finals at South Plains College:

Nazareth Swiftettes vs. Claude Lady Mustangs

7:00p- 4A Regional Finals at Lubbock Christian University

Canyon Lady Eagles vs. Glen Rose Lady Tigers

