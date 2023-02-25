Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

FIRST ALERT: Wind and Storms Fire Up Tomorrow

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After most of the area was quite pleasant today with warm temps and relatively calm winds, tomorrow will be a very different story. Along with warmer temperatures, the wind and some thunderstorms both look to fire up late in the day tomorrow.

Wind Values
Wind Values(KFDA)

Winds look to pick up late in the morning an into the afternoon tomorrow. Places toward the New Mexico counties will likely see the strongest winds, although the entire area could see sustained winds anywhere from 30-45 mph, with gusts approaching 60-70 mph.

Wind Warnings
Wind Warnings(KFDA)

A High Wind Warning has been issued for almost the entire area for the day tomorrow. Reduced visibility by blowing dirt and dust are likely with these strong winds. This would be a good time to lock down or bring inside any loose house decorations, and to also be careful while driving (especially 18-wheelers and vehicles of a larger size). A fire risk will also be present tomorrow, more so in the western part of the area where it will be a bit drier.

Storm Timing
Storm Timing(KFDA)

After a good bit of daytime heating, a line of storms will fire up at around 3:00-4:00PM and progress eastward. It will quickly push through the eastern part of the area before moving out later in the evening. The whole area should be clear by about 8:00-9:00PM.

SPC Outlook
SPC Outlook(KFDA)

Since this will likely be a line of storms, the main threats will be the development of some moderate to large size hail and some very gusty straight-line winds. While a tornado threat isn’t high, it is still possible for counties in the yellow and orange. The main threat for storms in general are mainly confined to the eastern part of the viewing area.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Student accepted into Harvard
GOOD NEWS: High school senior accepted into Harvard
A Lubbock couple turned six grain silos into the area's newest boutique Airbnb.
‘Hub City Silos:’ Lubbock couple turns grain silos into boutique Airbnb
An Amarillo federal grand jury indicted four men Thursday for running a drug dealing operation...
Amarillo grand jury indicts 4 men accused of running drug dealing operation
Hollis Daniels walk on Feb. 23, 2023
Jury sentences Hollis Daniels to life in prison
Heal the City
First full-time doctor coming to ‘Heal the City’ Amarillo

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Wind and Storms Rattle the Area Tomorrow
Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Saturday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Unsettled Weekend
Unsettled Weekend