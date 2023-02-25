FIRST ALERT: Wind and Storms Fire Up Tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After most of the area was quite pleasant today with warm temps and relatively calm winds, tomorrow will be a very different story. Along with warmer temperatures, the wind and some thunderstorms both look to fire up late in the day tomorrow.

Wind Values (KFDA)

Winds look to pick up late in the morning an into the afternoon tomorrow. Places toward the New Mexico counties will likely see the strongest winds, although the entire area could see sustained winds anywhere from 30-45 mph, with gusts approaching 60-70 mph.

Wind Warnings (KFDA)

A High Wind Warning has been issued for almost the entire area for the day tomorrow. Reduced visibility by blowing dirt and dust are likely with these strong winds. This would be a good time to lock down or bring inside any loose house decorations, and to also be careful while driving (especially 18-wheelers and vehicles of a larger size). A fire risk will also be present tomorrow, more so in the western part of the area where it will be a bit drier.

Storm Timing (KFDA)

After a good bit of daytime heating, a line of storms will fire up at around 3:00-4:00PM and progress eastward. It will quickly push through the eastern part of the area before moving out later in the evening. The whole area should be clear by about 8:00-9:00PM.

SPC Outlook (KFDA)

Since this will likely be a line of storms, the main threats will be the development of some moderate to large size hail and some very gusty straight-line winds. While a tornado threat isn’t high, it is still possible for counties in the yellow and orange. The main threat for storms in general are mainly confined to the eastern part of the viewing area.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.