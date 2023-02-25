Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Eight people injured in Oklahoma City bar fight

Police say at least eight people were injured in a fight at the Pink Parrot bar in Oklahoma...
Police say at least eight people were injured in a fight at the Pink Parrot bar in Oklahoma City early Saturday morning.(KOCO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Eight people were injured early Saturday after a fight broke out at an Oklahoma City nightclub, according to authorities.

Police officers posted outside the Pink Parrot bar in the city’s Bricktown district saw the fight happen and noticed multiple injured people coming out of the venue, according to a Saturday statement by Oklahoma City Police. Officers applied tourniquets and pressure to stop the loss of blood after seeing two of the victims had serious stab wounds and two others were heavily bleeding, police said.

According to the statement, at least eight people are known to have been injured. Two people had critical injuries and six had minor injuries.

It is unknown what caused the fight and no arrests have been made, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Student accepted into Harvard
GOOD NEWS: High school senior accepted into Harvard
A Lubbock couple turned six grain silos into the area's newest boutique Airbnb.
‘Hub City Silos:’ Lubbock couple turns grain silos into boutique Airbnb
An Amarillo federal grand jury indicted four men Thursday for running a drug dealing operation...
Amarillo grand jury indicts 4 men accused of running drug dealing operation
Hollis Daniels walk on Feb. 23, 2023
Jury sentences Hollis Daniels to life in prison
Heal the City
First full-time doctor coming to ‘Heal the City’ Amarillo

Latest News

Authorities in Ohio say Codi Alexander Ronald Allen and SueAnn Carter have been arrested for...
Parents arrested after 5-week-old twins found with multiple broken bones, sheriff say
Hollis Daniels walk on Feb. 23, 2023
Jury sentences Hollis Daniels to life in prison
As a winter storm in the North and West intensifies, heat in the South is creating a 100-degree...
Blizzards forecast in California mountains in multiday storm
What started as a normal ride on a city bus quickly turned into a parent’s worst nightmare.
Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus