West Texas A&M women’s basketball 26-game home winning streak snapped by Lubbock Christian

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M women’s basketball team hadn’t lost a single game at home since November of 2021. That changed Thursday night.

The Lady Buffs needed a win over Lubbock Christian to finish the regular season with a perfect record at home. However, the Lady Chaps came into Canyon and ended the Lady Buffs home winning streak which sat at 26 straight. Before the loss, the Lady Buffs were behind only Glenville State for the longest home winning streak in Division II women’s basketball.

Maci Maddox (18 points), Grace Foster (17 points), and Martie McCoy (16 points) led the way for Lubbock Christian in the win. Lady Buffs star Nyalam Thabach led all scorers with 20 points, but fouled out. Senior Lauren Taylor, playing her final regular season home game in front of the West Texas A&M crowd, also fouled out with 12 points.

The Lady Buffs will now head down to play Lubbock Christian again this Saturday, this time on the road, seeking revenge in the season finale.

