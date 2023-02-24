Who's Hiring?
West Texas A&M men’s basketball extends winning streak to season-high seven straight

By KJ Doyle
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The #25 West Texas A&M men’s basketball team took down Lubbock Christian at home on Thursday night.

It wasn’t a high scoring game, but the Buffs got it done of the defensive end. They held Lubbock Christian to just 55 points, the fewest allowed by the team this season, and forced the Chaps to commit 17 turnovers in route to the victory.

Zach Toussaint (15 points), Damion Thornton (14 points), and Julius Brown (13 points) led the way in the scoring department for the Buffs in the home finale. They now hit the road to play Lubbock Christian again on Saturday in the regular season finale.

The win extends the Buffs winning streak to seven straight games, their longest of the season. The buffs had previously had two separate winning streaks of six straight before their latest run.

