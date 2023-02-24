Warmth and Winds Pick Back Up this Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will still remain a little bit on the chilly side, with highs in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s with partly cloudy skies. The warm-up starts tomorrow where we will see highs break into the 60′s, and the 70′s by Sunday. Sunday will be a busy day with weather, with winds at 25-35 mph with gusts likely peaking at 50-60 mph (likely similar to what we saw this past Tuesday and Wednesday). Not only that, but we see the chance for severe weather to make its 2023 debut Sunday night into Monday.

