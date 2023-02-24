Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Warmth and Winds Pick Back Up this Weekend

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will still remain a little bit on the chilly side, with highs in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s with partly cloudy skies. The warm-up starts tomorrow where we will see highs break into the 60′s, and the 70′s by Sunday. Sunday will be a busy day with weather, with winds at 25-35 mph with gusts likely peaking at 50-60 mph (likely similar to what we saw this past Tuesday and Wednesday). Not only that, but we see the chance for severe weather to make its 2023 debut Sunday night into Monday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle help Amarillo Police Officer
The 100 Club helps Amarillo officer who was hit by car
Fire on Hastings
AFD and Potter County Fire extinguish grass fire near West Hastings
The City of Amarillo will soon have additional staff for code enforcement, hoping to improve...
New Amarillo department to ensure city is held to a high standard
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
D'Marcus Carter Palmer, 24
Shooting suspect in early December road-rage incident identified and charged

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warmer Into The Weekend
Warmer Into The Weekend
Doppler Dave Tracks Quiet Weather, For Now
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 02/23
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 02/23