Warmth, wind, and everything in between

We’re still trying to get over our past cold front, and for some of you today, that’ll happen. The western counties will see high 50°s to 60°s while the eastern counties will struggle to get to the mid 30°s. Winds will take a southerly turn this afternoon, leading to a warming trend later this weekend. Cloudy skies move in as well, and will dominate for Saturday.

Looking further ahead to Sunday, a dryline-type set up looks to blast most of the area with dry, warm winds, but severe weather could fire up in our easternmost counties before maturing and moving into Oklahoma.

