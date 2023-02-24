Warmer Into The Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a cold start on Friday, temperatures warm into the weekend. Highs top out in the 50s on Friday, 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday, with increasing clouds ahead of the next storm. Later in the day on Sunday rain chances and winds increase. Gusts near 50 mph hour are possible and some strong thunderstorms could begin late in the day and into the evening. At this point there is a chance of severe storms in the eastern Panhandle and western Oklahoma.

