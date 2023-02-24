Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Warmer Into The Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a cold start on Friday, temperatures warm into the weekend. Highs top out in the 50s on Friday, 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday, with increasing clouds ahead of the next storm. Later in the day on Sunday rain chances and winds increase. Gusts near 50 mph hour are possible and some strong thunderstorms could begin late in the day and into the evening. At this point there is a chance of severe storms in the eastern Panhandle and western Oklahoma.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Hastings
AFD and Potter County Fire extinguish grass fire near West Hastings
An Iowa man accused of beating a person with a hammer at a New Mexico car wash last week was...
Man arrested in Dalhart after victim beaten with hammer in N.M.
First Alert Weather 2/22
First Alert: In the clear after wind hits the Panhandle area
The City of Amarillo will soon have additional staff for code enforcement, hoping to improve...
New Amarillo department to ensure city is held to a high standard
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins

Latest News

Warmer Into The Weekend
Doppler Dave Tracks Quiet Weather, For Now
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 02/23
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 02/23
First Alert Weather 2/22
First Alert: In the clear after wind hits the Panhandle area