VIDEO: Wanted Clovis man arrested for felony charges after burglary at hotel
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man was found and arrested after being accused of involvement in a felony robbery.

According to the Clovis Police Department, on Wednesday, February 22, Anthony Martinez was found hiding inside the attic area of a home.

Officers were able to talk Martinez out of the attic and he was taken to the Clovis Police Department where he spoke with a detective and admitted his involvement in the robbery.

On Feb. 15, a robbery was reported at the Best Western Hotel at Schepps Blvd where Martinez jumped over the counter, stole cash and left the hotel.

An employee reported that Martinez had his hand in his jacket pocket causing the employee to believe he had a weapon.

Martinez demanded the clerk open the cash drawer or he would “pull it out”, indicating he would pull out the weapon from his pocket.

The clerk complied, and the suspect jumped over the counter, took the money, and left the hotel.

