U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson to have upcoming mobile hours
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The office of Congressman Ronny Jackson will be having upcoming mobile office hours in Perryton and Panhandle.
Voters are invited to attend to find out more about the services a congressional office can provide or if help is needed with a federal agency.
Office hours will begin next Wednesday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No appointment is necessary but please bring all supporting documentation.
Additional questions should be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo office at (806) 641-5600.
