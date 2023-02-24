U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson to have upcoming mobile hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The office of Congressman Ronny Jackson will be having upcoming mobile office hours in Perryton and Panhandle.

Voters are invited to attend to find out more about the services a congressional office can provide or if help is needed with a federal agency.

Office hours will begin next Wednesday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointment is necessary but please bring all supporting documentation.

Additional questions should be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo office at (806) 641-5600.

