U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson to have upcoming mobile hours

The office of Congressman Ronny Jackson will be having upcoming mobile office hours in Perryton...
The office of Congressman Ronny Jackson will be having upcoming mobile office hours in Perryton and Panhandle.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The office of Congressman Ronny Jackson will be having upcoming mobile office hours in Perryton and Panhandle.

Voters are invited to attend to find out more about the services a congressional office can provide or if help is needed with a federal agency.

Office hours will begin next Wednesday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointment is necessary but please bring all supporting documentation.

Additional questions should be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo office at (806) 641-5600.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

