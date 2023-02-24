Texas Health and Human Services Commission hosting career event this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is inviting job-seekers to learn more on career working for the state during a hiring event.

The event is this Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission on Western Plaza Drive.

HHSC’s Office of Access and Eligibility Services is looking to fill multiple positions in Amarillo and across Texas.

Employees in these positions will help people access food, health care and cash assistance services through Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

Interviews will happen on site, and conditional offers may be made to qualified candidates. Candidates must pass a background check before they start work.

To learn and apply, click here.

For more information, click here.

