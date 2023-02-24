SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Chris Sumrall, Hart Pisani, and Greg Kerr
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Chris Sumrall, Hart Pisani and Greg Kerr on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Chris Sumrall, Tascosa Girl’s Basketball Head Coach
We chat with Chris Sumrall about their great season, their playoff run and more!
Hart Pisani:
We chat with Hart Pisani about playoff games continuing today and tomorrow and more!
Greg Kerr:
We chat with Greg Kerr about their upcoming tower run that starts tomorrow morning and more!
