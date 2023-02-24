Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Chris Sumrall, Hart Pisani, and Greg Kerr

If you missed today’s interviews with Chris Sumrall, Hart Pisani and Greg Kerr on the Sports...
If you missed today’s interviews with Chris Sumrall, Hart Pisani and Greg Kerr on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Chris Sumrall, Hart Pisani and Greg Kerr on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Chris Sumrall, Tascosa Girl’s Basketball Head Coach

We chat with Chris Sumrall about their great season, their playoff run and more!

Hart Pisani:

We chat with Hart Pisani about playoff games continuing today and tomorrow and more!

Greg Kerr:

We chat with Greg Kerr about their upcoming tower run that starts tomorrow morning and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Student accepted into Harvard
GOOD NEWS: High school senior accepted into Harvard
The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle help Amarillo Police Officer
The 100 Club helps Amarillo officer who was hit by car
The City of Amarillo will soon have additional staff for code enforcement, hoping to improve...
New Amarillo department to ensure city is held to a high standard
A Lubbock couple turned six grain silos into the area's newest boutique Airbnb.
‘Hub City Silos:’ Lubbock couple turns grain silos into boutique Airbnb
Fire on Hastings
AFD and Potter County Fire extinguish grass fire near West Hastings

Latest News

Greg Kerr
SPORTS DRIVE: Greg Kerr
Chris Sumrall, Tascosa Girl’s Basketball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Chris Sumrall, Tascosa Girl’s Basketball Head Coach
Hart Pisani:
SPORTS DRIVE: Hart Pisani
Hoops Madness Playoffs
High School Basketball Playoffs Scores- Girls Regional Semifinals & Boys Area