Registration open for spring break camp at Maverick Boys and Girls Club

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for spring break camp at the Maverick Boys and Girls Club.

The camp is 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from March 13 to March 17, and for ages 5 to 18.

The spring break camp will have field trips, a spring break luau, breakfast, lunch, and snacks.

Registration is $50 per child. To enroll a child, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.