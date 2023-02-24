Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Registration open for spring break camp at Maverick Boys and Girls Club

Registration is open for spring break camp at the Maverick Boys and Girls Club. (Source: KFDA)
Registration is open for spring break camp at the Maverick Boys and Girls Club. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for spring break camp at the Maverick Boys and Girls Club.

The camp is 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from March 13 to March 17, and for ages 5 to 18.

The spring break camp will have field trips, a spring break luau, breakfast, lunch, and snacks.

Registration is $50 per child. To enroll a child, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Student accepted into Harvard
GOOD NEWS: High school senior accepted into Harvard
The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle help Amarillo Police Officer
The 100 Club helps Amarillo officer who was hit by car
The City of Amarillo will soon have additional staff for code enforcement, hoping to improve...
New Amarillo department to ensure city is held to a high standard
Fire on Hastings
AFD and Potter County Fire extinguish grass fire near West Hastings
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack

Latest News

news
Ruben on the Road: Silverton student wins t-shirt design contest for Donor Days blood drive
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is inviting job-seekers to learn more on career...
Texas Health and Human Services Commission hosting career event this Saturday
Video: Amarillo Angels give foster teens prom with a ‘Fairy Godmother experience’
Video: Amarillo Angels give foster teens prom with a ‘Fairy Godmother experience’
Heal the City
First full-time doctor coming to ‘Heal the City’ Amarillo