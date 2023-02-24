Registration open for spring break camp at Maverick Boys and Girls Club
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for spring break camp at the Maverick Boys and Girls Club.
The camp is 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from March 13 to March 17, and for ages 5 to 18.
The spring break camp will have field trips, a spring break luau, breakfast, lunch, and snacks.
Registration is $50 per child. To enroll a child, click here.
