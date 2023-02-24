Randall County Sheriff’s Office hosting Citizens Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Citizens Academy to educate the public.

From March 23 to June 8, the classes are on Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Citizens Academy is built to show citizens how the sheriff’s office works by looking into he daily operations.

The academy will cover topics, including patrol procedures, dispatch, crime scene investigations, criminal investigations, narcotics, SWAT, a jail tour, and scenario based training.

