Man sentenced to 34 years for shooting at 3 Clovis police officials

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office has sentenced a Clovis man to prison after shooting at two officers and a Sheriff.

According to the release, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 22-year-old Marcus Lewis was sentenced to 34 years for shooting two Clovis police officers and a Sheriff and was also found to be a “habitual offender with one prior felony conviction.”

The Judge said, “Its troubling to me, not just what you have done but what is being done in this community where guns are being used. I wish I could stop these actions of young people dying or going to prison and ruining their lives. In this case, you had total disregard shooting at officers. There has to be punishment in order to protect this community.”

According to the release, Lewis will have to serve 85 percent of the sentence before he will be qualified for parole.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.