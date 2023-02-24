Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Jeff Bezos is considering purchase of Washington NFL team, report says

Jeff Bezos in November was coy about the prospect of buying an NFL team. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Washington Post is reporting that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos may be interested in buying the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

When asked in November about “buzz” surrounding his possible purchase of the team, Jeff Bezos responded, “Yes. I’ve heard that buzz.”

The current owner of the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder, hired Bank of America Securities in November to consider a possible sale of the NFL team.

Now the Post reports Bezos has hired an investment firm of his own to research a possible bid for the team.

The newspaper cites two people familiar with the situation, who said Bezos is working with the New York-based firm Allen and Company.

By the way, the Washington Post happens to be owned by Bezos.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle help Amarillo Police Officer
The 100 Club helps Amarillo officer who was hit by car
Fire on Hastings
AFD and Potter County Fire extinguish grass fire near West Hastings
The City of Amarillo will soon have additional staff for code enforcement, hoping to improve...
New Amarillo department to ensure city is held to a high standard
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
D'Marcus Carter Palmer, 24
Shooting suspect in early December road-rage incident identified and charged

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks
Jeff Bezos in November was coy about the prospect of buying an NFL team.
Bezos talks briefly about NFL team 'buzz'
A "Wrong "Way" sign warns drivers from entering westbound on an eastbound exit ramp from the...
States seek ways to curb deadly highway wrong-way crashes
Heal the City
First full-time doctor coming to ‘Heal the City’ Amarillo