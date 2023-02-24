High School Basketball Playoffs Scores- Girls Regional Semifinals & Boys Area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL high school basketball playoffs continue this evening with the girls in the regional semifinals and boys in the area championships.
Here are a list of updated scores from last night and tonight:
GIRLS
1A
2/24 @6:30p
Nazareth
Whiteface
2/24 @8:00p
Claude
Borden County
2A
2/24 @1:00p
Panhandle 60
Sundown 27
2/24 @2:30p
Gruver 63
New Home 50
4A
2/24 @6:30p
Canyon
Stephenville
2/24 @8:00p
Randall
Glen Rose
Boys
1A
2/23 @6:00p
Texline 84
McLean 39
2/24 @6:00p
Nazareth
Groom
2/24 @6:00p
Silverton
Wildorado
2/24 @6:30p
Follett
Happy
2A
2/24 @7:30p
Floydada
Stratford
2/24 @6:30p
Farwell
Wellington
2/24 @6:00p
Clarendon
New Deal
2/24 @6:30p
Gruver
Olton
3A
2/24 @6:00p
Brownfield
Spearman
2/24 @6:00p
Abernathy
Dimmitt
4A
2/24 @1:00p
Canyon 63
El Paso Bowie 23
2/24 @3:00p
Randall
El Paso Harmony
5A
2/24 @7:00p
Amarillo
El Paso Canutillo
2/24 @7:30p
Tascosa
Parkland
2/24 @6:00p
Chapin
Palo Duro
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.