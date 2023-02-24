High School Basketball Playoffs Scores- Girls Regional Semifinals & Boys Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL high school basketball playoffs continue this evening with the girls in the regional semifinals and boys in the area championships.

Here are a list of updated scores from last night and tonight:

GIRLS

1A

2/24 @6:30p

Nazareth

Whiteface

2/24 @8:00p

Claude

Borden County

2A

2/24 @1:00p

Panhandle 60

Sundown 27

2/24 @2:30p

Gruver 63

New Home 50

4A

2/24 @6:30p

Canyon

Stephenville

2/24 @8:00p

Randall

Glen Rose

Boys

1A

2/23 @6:00p

Texline 84

McLean 39

2/24 @6:00p

Nazareth

Groom

2/24 @6:00p

Silverton

Wildorado

2/24 @6:30p

Follett

Happy

2A

2/24 @7:30p

Floydada

Stratford

2/24 @6:30p

Farwell

Wellington

2/24 @6:00p

Clarendon

New Deal

2/24 @6:30p

Gruver

Olton

3A

2/24 @6:00p

Brownfield

Spearman

2/24 @6:00p

Abernathy

Dimmitt

4A

2/24 @1:00p

Canyon 63

El Paso Bowie 23

2/24 @3:00p

Randall

El Paso Harmony

5A

2/24 @7:00p

Amarillo

El Paso Canutillo

2/24 @7:30p

Tascosa

Parkland

2/24 @6:00p

Chapin

Palo Duro

