GOOD NEWS: High school senior accepted into Harvard

By Sergio Garcia and Dave Oliver
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In many ways, Connor Castaneda is your typical high school senior. He is busy with school and associated activities like the Caprock High band. He enjoys hanging with friends and has a part time job at Target.

But this kid is going to Harvard!

Acceptance into Harvard alone, is quite a rare achievement and certainly the first from Caprock High School.

“This year they’re estimating around 60 to 70,000 will apply and about 2,000 will get it. So it’s about three to 4 percent admittance rate,” said Conner Castaneda.

Going to Harvard has been an endeavor he has been dedicated to for sometime.

“Taking whatever Caprock had to offer and I am taking basically every math and science for the past four years that they offer, but I knew that I had at least a little chance I knew I had a good story and I had a lot that I put out there to the admittance committee,” continued Castaneda.

After a long wait, the big day recently arrived when Connor would learn the big news...thumbs up or down about being accepted to Harvard. It came during a shift at work.

“You know, I went on my break and I saw that it was ready. So I went I kind of cooled down a little bit, went up to the break room, I opened it up and then got a fairly nice surprise,” says Castaneda.

The big news, of course, has made many people proud and Connor can’t wait to jump in and get started at Harvard.

“I’m going into something in math or science. Right now I’m looking into applied math or astrophysics. Those are my top two,” continues Castaneda.

As he makes plans to hit the books at Harvard, Connor offers encouragement for other students to aim high with their dreams.

“Even if you’re not the best academically. If you work really hard in your community and you make a big difference, they’re really going to want you at a school like that,” expressed Conner.

Connor will be pursuing some awesome aspirations at Harvard and telling people he’s from Amarillo, Texas. Now. That’s some good news.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

