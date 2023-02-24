First full-time Doctor coming to ‘Heal the City’ Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Heal the City, the local non profit who’s mission is to provide medical care to the uninsured, is welcoming its first ever full-time physician.

The future full-time doctor Trey Bowen is originally from Amarillo. While in college, he went on a medical mission trip and met the founder of Heal the City--Dr. Alan Keister.

He went on to medical school at UT Southwestern in Dallas and is currently going through internal medicine training at Yale. That’s when Dr. Keister had a conversation with Dr. Bowen about coming back home.

“Really I was aggressively recruiting him to join my private practice and although those were the kind of the doors that were going to open up, he called me back in July and just said ‘hey I really believe God’s calling me to be your first full time doc at Heal the City’” said Doctor Alan Keister, Founder of Heal the City.

With the Amarillo native coming back to the Panhandle to work full time, the non profit and its patients will receive many benefits.

“What we really care about is providing quality care to our patients. A lot of patients are on twenty, thirty medications and we really need some direct oversight that can make sure that we’re providing quality care,” Chelsea Stevens, Executive Director at Heal the City.

With over 700 patients that call Heal the City their medical home, the extensive growth and complications of patients caused the non profit to need additional permanent help.

“Having a person that’s been trained the way Trey has will really be an asset to our clinic and ultimately to our community, just helping us do a better job of taking care of folks that really need help” says Keister.

Heal the City says they will be able to see more patients faster with Dr. Bowen being in-house full time.

“We’ve just really decided as a team that it would be extremely beneficial to have a physician on site here everyday that can help with those complicated patients, can help supervise the nurse practitioners, and so that we know that we’re really fulfilling our mission” continues Stevens

Doctor Keister says Heal the City is raising money for Dr Bowen’s salary and have seen incredible generosity from the community so far.

“This guy’s gonna be the best trained doctor probably in Amarillo Texas who’s gonna be committed to taking care of the poor” said Keister

Dr. Trey Bowen is expected to start his practice this July.

