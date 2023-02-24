Experts: Rising need for mental health in Panhandle due to many feeling isolated during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since 2020 wait lists to see mental health councilors has grown significantly, some are now waiting up to 10 weeks to get in.

Family Support Services says the higher demand is caused from many feeling isolated during the pandemic.

“Even a year or two after the most difficult part of the pandemic and isolation and things people are maybe recognizing that they need some services and coming out perhaps a little more frequently or more easily,” said Kathy Tortero, Director of Behavioral Health at Family Support Services.

Isolation during the pandemic caused anxiety, depression and other issues to surface, causing many to seek help.

“What isolation does to people and what was happening to children in isolation and news reports, about children as young as eight or nine years old talking about suicide, is very concerning behaviors,” said Tortero.

Though the need is increasing our area has two programs through WTAMU, graduating many into the profession helping the issue.

“We definitely have that continuing need. So I don’t know if I can say how many more professionals would help ease the burden but we definitely need these professional services consistently for our community,” said Tortero.

With the long wait times Tortoero says some solutions could be group and family sessions along with self and peer groups.

“Getting groups together where they can feel as though they’re not alone. They’re not isolated and being able to relate to one another, might be a good start,” said Tortoreo.

Family Support Services says is you are on a wait list and need help before your scheduled time reach out to a crisis or helpline.

Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Suicide Textline: Text 741741

Texas Panhandle Centers Crisis Line: (806) 359-6699 (Amarillo Area) or 1-800-692-4039 (Toll Free)

NWTH Pavilion: (806) 254-1810 opt 3 or 1-800-537-2585 (Toll Free)

Texas Panhandle Centers Non-Crisis Intake: (806) 337-1000

FSS 24-Hour Hotline Toll-Free 844-363-3452

FSS 24-Hour Hotline Bilingual 806-374-5433

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.