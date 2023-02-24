Amarillo grand jury indicts 4 men accused of running drug dealing operation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo federal grand jury indicted four men Thursday for running a drug dealing operation ranging from meth to cocaine and fentanyl.

The indictment details charges of possession and conspiracy to deal those drugs by Landis Barrow, Curtis Gardner, Michael Smith and Rashod Allen.

In one charge, court documents say the men had a mixture with meth in it worth at least $40,000 on the street, according to Drug Enforcement Agency estimates.

According to a post from the Tulia Police Department, Smith’s arrest came after a several month-long joint investigation between the FBI, Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division and the Tulia Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

