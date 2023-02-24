Who's Hiring?
#6 Texline beats McLean in boys basketball area playoffs

VIDEO: #6 Texline beats McLean in boys basketball area playoffs
By KJ Doyle
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The #6 Texline Tornadoes took down the McLean Tigers 84-39 on Thursday night at Randall High School.

Texline came out dominating the game, leading 30-2 after the first quarter. The was all the Tornadoes needed to propel them to an easy victory. Texline’s Haden Drumm led all scorers with 25 points while his teammate Joe Clay finished with 15 points.

“Our guys were moving the ball and sharing the ball and I really thought our defense was outstanding.” Texline head coach Coby Beckner said after the game. “We were playing hard and hitting the boards. I think we had 10 offensive boards in the first half. We came out and played the way I hoped we were gonna play.”

Texline will now face the winner of Friday night’s game between Nazareth and Groom.

