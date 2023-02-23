Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Tips on prioritizing your finances during a job loss

Experts: Work with creditors to seek out hardship plans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Despite the US Department of Commerce (DOC) reporting the lowest unemployment rate in 54 years (3.4%), financial experts said having a plan in place can help you get through an unexpected layoff.

According to a 2019 Harris Poll, 40% of US workers have been laid off or fired at some point in their career.

“The roof over your head, whether you are a renter or a home buyer, is going to be most important in the event of a layoff,” said Jackie Boies with Money Management International.

Boies had tips for how to navigate an unemployment phase:

  • Make contact with anyone to whom you owe money and let them know your situation
  • Ask creditors if they have hardship plans available
  • Research to see if your credit card has insurance to cover payments during your unemployment
  • Ask your mortgage holder or landlord if they have relief plans available
  • Remember to follow up on any plans discussed

If you still need help or are feeling overwhelmed, Boies said a credit counselor can provide a valuable, impartial perspective and help you make practical decisions.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has advice on how to find and vet a credit counseling service.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Hastings
AFD and Potter County Fire extinguish grass fire near West Hastings
An Iowa man accused of beating a person with a hammer at a New Mexico car wash last week was...
Man arrested in Dalhart after victim beaten with hammer in N.M.
First Alert Weather 2/22
First Alert: In the clear after wind hits the Panhandle area
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if...
Worker killed after getting trapped in laser cutting machine, police say

Latest News

Three deputies were charged and fired over the beating.
Charges dropped against detainee beaten inside Georgia jail
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
FILE - A section of the three-story garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale, Wisconsin, collapsed...
Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Trump investigation: Could grand juror’s words tank charges?
File Photo
Texas superintendent resigns after student finds his gun in school bathroom