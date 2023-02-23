Who's Hiring?
Stream the boys and girls basketball playoffs here

TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls basketball playoffs.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls basketball playoffs.

The games are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24.

Listen:

To listen to the boys Canyon vs El Paso Bowie playoff at 1 p.m., click here.

To listen to the boys Randall vs El Paso playoff at 3 p.m., click here.

To listen to the boys Palo Duro vs El Paso Chapin at 6 p.m., click here.

To listen to the girls Canyon vs Stephenville Regional Semifinal at 6:30 p.m., click here.

To listen to the boys Amarillo High vs Canutillo playoff at 7 p.m., click here.

To listen to the boys Tascosa vs Parkland playoff at 7:30 p.m., click here.

To listen to the girls Randall vs Glen Rose Regional Semifinal at 8 p.m., click here.

