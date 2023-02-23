Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Prock, Rylee Robinson, and Haden Hart

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Prock, Rylee Robinson, and Haden Hart
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Prock, Rylee Robinson, and Haden Hart
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Prock, Rylee Robinson, and Haden Hart on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Josh Prock, WT Women’s Basketball Head Coach:

We chat with Josh Prock about tonight’s final home game and more!

Rylee Robinson:

We chat with Rylee Robinson about the upcoming NFL Draft and more!

Haden Hart, Pringle-Morse Boy’s/Girl’s Basketball Head Coach:

We chat with Haden Hart about how he’s doing coaching both boys and girls basketball and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Hastings
AFD and Potter County Fire extinguish grass fire near West Hastings
An Iowa man accused of beating a person with a hammer at a New Mexico car wash last week was...
Man arrested in Dalhart after victim beaten with hammer in N.M.
First Alert Weather 2/22
First Alert: In the clear after wind hits the Panhandle area
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if...
Worker killed after getting trapped in laser cutting machine, police say

Latest News

Rylie Patterson
Lady Wolves volleyball star Rylie Patterson commits to McMurry University
Josh Prock, WT Women’s Basketball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Josh Prock, WT Women’s Basketball Head Coach
Haden Hart, Pringle-Morse Boy’s/Girl’s Basketball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Haden Hart, Pringle-Morse Boy’s/Girl’s Basketball Head Coach
Rylee Robinson
SPORTS DRIVE: Rylee Robinson