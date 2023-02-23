SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Prock, Rylee Robinson, and Haden Hart

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Prock, Rylee Robinson, and Haden Hart on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Josh Prock, WT Women’s Basketball Head Coach:

We chat with Josh Prock about tonight’s final home game and more!

Rylee Robinson:

We chat with Rylee Robinson about the upcoming NFL Draft and more!

Haden Hart, Pringle-Morse Boy’s/Girl’s Basketball Head Coach:

We chat with Haden Hart about how he’s doing coaching both boys and girls basketball and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.