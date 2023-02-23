San Jacinto Lady Patriots overcome midseason obstacles to make state semifinal

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The San Jacinto Lady Patriots are in the state tournament again.

The Lady Patriots won the state tournament in 2012, but have had up and down seasons since then, making the tournament once in 2017 but mostly focusing on rebuilding their program in the last few years.

Now, they’ve found their footing as a force to be reckoned with once again.

“A lot of people have stepped up and shown how good they are of a player, and they’re ready for it,” SanJac sophomore forward Harlie Brabham said. “I’m really proud of our team and how hard we’ve worked since the beginning of the year. We’ve really improved and gotten a lot better.”

It wasn’t easy for them, though, with injuries and roadblocks throughout this season.

“They’ve just overcome adversity and one obstacle after another,” Head Coach Kiki Carthel-Brabham said. “At one point, we were down to only seven players in a uniform. That was a little bit of a scary time, especially going into a 14-game district schedule with seven healthy players. They’ve just been overcomers all season and it’s been fun to go along on the ride with them.”

Through it all, the Lady Patriots stuck together. Their strength was each other, just as it has been for years now.

“We’ve all played before together,” SanJac junior forward Mackenzie Clayton said. “We’ve played since middle school with each other, but I think this year we really put all the pieces together in our game, and in our relationship with each other.”

With Coach Carthel-Brabham making state for the first time this year, the future is bright for the Lady Patriots. That future starts right now.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.