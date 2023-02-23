Who's Hiring?
Less Windy

By Kevin Selle
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Not nearly as windy for Thursday. Average wind speeds around daybreak will be around 5-10 mph, increasing through the afternoon to 10-20 mph with some higher gusts. The next storm system approaches through the weekend and some stronger storms are possible in the eastern half of the Panhandle on Sunday. The wind picks up again this weekend with some gusts over 50 mph possible.

