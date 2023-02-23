Lady Wolves volleyball star Rylie Patterson commits to McMurry University

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This morning, West Plains’ volleyball middle blocker, Rylie Patterson signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at McMurry University. Patterson was the obly senior for the Lady Wolves this past season.

For its inaugural season, West Plains went 32-9 and made it to the regional quarterfinals. Patterson helped build the foundation for Lady Wolves volleyball.

“Coming in, this is our first year, I felt like we definitely built a strong foundation for the generations to come. I think a lot of these girls will look back and think of all the memories we made and the progress and all of the things that we’ve succeed and built up to during the year,” McMurry University commit Rylie Patterson said.

Head Coach Kaitlyn Cornelious is proud of the leadership that Patterson showed this past season.

“As a coach, this is one of the best parts of my job is getting see our players go on and continue their passion at the next level. Rylie is an astounding leader, she did a great job this year with our team. Especially as our only senior, that’s a lot of weight to carry on your shoulders and she did that with grace, she did that with passion,” Coach Cornelious said.

When choosing where to continue her academic and volleyball career at, Patterson had no trouble in picking McMurry.

“One of the biggest things was definitely the coach and the teammates. They were all just so nice and so supportive. I liked more of a smaller college, so I thought that was nice. Just like the faculty and students around, they were also just very nice, it was just a great college,” Patterson said.

Patterson wants to pursue a career in education and become a volleyball coach one day.

McMurry University is a Division III university in Abilene. They are part of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.

