Impacts of recent layoff on Amarillo job market

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -After a recent layoff at Owens Corning, hundreds are turning elsewhere for work.

Experts say this unfortunate event leaves room for positive possibilities.

Jason Britsch, Business Services Representative with Workforce Solutions Panhandle, says this can even be a good thing for area employers to fill some of their needs for skilled labor and shouldn’t affect the job market negatively.

“Something like this isn’t going to hinder or we are hoping it isn’t going to hinder businesses from coming in and affecting that job market and affecting the unemployment rate as well,” says Britsch.

While no one wants to be laid off, it’s not unheard of in this economy. Unfortunately for many, Workforce Solutions says the Panhandle is tied with three other areas in the state for the lowest un-employment rate.

Workforce Solutions Panhandle also says resources are available to employers and employees who are currently experiencing impacts from a layoff.

“Today, when it comes to matters like these, it’s kind of ebbs and flows. Of course, it’s absolutely unfortunate when you have people that have been at these kinds of jobs for years and years and years,” says Britsch.

Workforce Solutions Panhandle Business Service Representative, Phillip Flores says, what some don’t realize is they automatically qualify to apply for certain state and federal benefits; they’re eligible for it the day they find out they’re going to be unemployed.

“They can either come into our office, they can go online to wspanhandle.com and apply for things like job training services,” says Flores.

Services include helping those who were laid off go back to school, helping them get required certifications, and even working with employers with their service called Rapid Response.

“Rapid Response is where we go into an employer, we have one on one contact with the employer trying to find out what the needs are of the employer in helping them as they’re going through the layoff, but also getting in and talking with the people who are going to be affected by the closure or layoff and start working with them,” says Flores.

