Doppler Dave Tracks Quiet Weather, For Now

By Dave Oliver
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
A cold front slipped through much of the area this morning and brough cooler air and less wind to the region, except in the SW part of the area where breezy conditions and highs in the 60s have been reach. A chilly night can be expected as temps dip into the teens, but a warm up will kick in tomorrow for all but the NE with highs in the upper 50s. NE sections may remain in the 30s and 40s for one more day, but winds should stay light through Saturday. The next strong weather system to impact our area will arrive Sunday bringing both a chance for severe weather in eastern counties and another round of dangerous wind by Sunday evening.

